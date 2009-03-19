Mar 19, 2009

New America - on the edge of eco-renaissance

This article explores the future of the nature-human interface in a New America, one that transcends nationhood. The modern spiritual impulse is now poised to move forward into a greater way of being, with humanity, and with nature. Explore the article on the Insight21 website, through the above link.
Mar 6, 2009

Spring in the Calendar of Nature and Soul

This article consists of the first segment of A Calendar of Nature and Soul, an e-book that uses the 52 weeks that spiral through the year, taking Easter and spring as a starting point. Week by week, the fabric of the soul’s biography, is counter-woven with nature’s annual rhythms.
Jan 29, 2009

The Metaphysics of Romance

For the following article issued by Insight21 - an article that delves into relational and metaphysical dynamics of partnering.

Jan 14, 2009

The Limits of Mysticism - Eckhart Tolle meets anthroposophy

For the following article issued by Insight21 -

Sep 26, 2008

EV and i21 articles, fall, 2008

This is the arena where you can post a comment pertaining to articles of Earth Vision or Insight21, from Sept. to Dec., 2008.

Articles included here are:

The End of Factory Farming

A Spiritual Ecology of West Coast Rainforest

Following the Center - on the trail of Love

Visit:

Earth Vision

and

Insight21

Doorways for the 21st Century. . .
May 9, 2008

Insight21 - Answers for the 21st Century

The sister site for Earth Vision is Insight21 - a newly launched initiative that presents answers to a wide spectrum of social and spiritual issues.

Visitor input is encouraged and download-able articles can be accessed on the download page - for both Insight21 and Earth Vision articles.

Visit Insight21

Mar 26, 2008

Encountering Nature Through the 12 Senses

To access the article, Encountering Nature Through the Twelve Senses, visit the Earth Vision site through the link, and respond through this blog, or email the author Josef Graf through his email on the EV site, and he will enter your comment.

Dec 13, 2007

The Earth Vision Project

The Earth Vision site came online in January 2007, with a primary focus of spiritual ecology, the interweave of nature and soul. So far, five books are accessible, with excerpts to peruse, a new environmental issue is addressed each season, and new features are evolving as new doorways and opportunities proceed.

For more information visit the site:

EARTH VISION


The Return of Bison and Wolf - instigating North America's eco-renaissance

The Return of Bison and Wolf is a visionary call for the re-mapping of Great Plains’ ecology. In response to environmental degradation of the region, Earth Vision promotes a progressive replacement for the debased cattle industry, in tandem with a seed-point strategy for the eco-renaissance of North America.

To access this issue, go to the Current Environmental Issues page of the Earth Vision project:

Earth Vision Current Issues

