Mar 19, 2009
New America - on the edge of eco-renaissance
This article explores the future of the nature-human interface in a New America, one that transcends nationhood. The modern spiritual impulse is now poised to move forward into a greater way of being, with humanity, and with nature. Explore the article on the Insight21 website, through the above link.
Posted by Josef Graf at 3/19/2009 7 comments: Links to this post
Mar 6, 2009
Spring in the Calendar of Nature and Soul
This article consists of the first segment of A Calendar of Nature and Soul, an e-book that uses the 52 weeks that spiral through the year, taking Easter and spring as a starting point. Week by week, the fabric of the soul’s biography, is counter-woven with nature’s annual rhythms.
Posted by Josef Graf at 3/06/2009 No comments: Links to this post
Jan 29, 2009
The Metaphysics of Romance
For the following article issued by Insight21 - an article that delves into relational and metaphysical dynamics of partnering.
The Metaphysics of Romance
welcoming comments. . .
(and, if you prefer not to have to sign in - you can just email a comment, and I will post it for you -
jgev at ymail.com)
The Metaphysics of Romance
welcoming comments. . .
(and, if you prefer not to have to sign in - you can just email a comment, and I will post it for you -
jgev at ymail.com)
Posted by Josef Graf at 1/29/2009 7 comments: Links to this post
Labels: love, relationship, romance, spiritual
Jan 14, 2009
The Limits of Mysticism - Eckhart Tolle meets anthroposophy
For the following article issued by Insight21 -
The Limits of Mysticism - Eckhart Tolle meets anthroposophy
welcoming comments. . .
(and, if you prefer not to have to sign in - you can just email a comment, and I will post it for you -
jgev at ymail.com)
The Limits of Mysticism - Eckhart Tolle meets anthroposophy
welcoming comments. . .
(and, if you prefer not to have to sign in - you can just email a comment, and I will post it for you -
jgev at ymail.com)
Posted by Josef Graf at 1/14/2009 15 comments: Links to this post
Labels: anthroposophy, Eckhart Tolle, Kuhlewind, mysticism
Sep 26, 2008
EV and i21 articles, fall, 2008
This is the arena where you can post a comment pertaining to articles of Earth Vision or Insight21, from Sept. to Dec., 2008.
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
Articles included here are:
The End of Factory Farming
A Spiritual Ecology of West Coast Rainforest
Following the Center - on the trail of Love
Visit:
Earth Vision
and
Insight21
Doorways for the 21st Century. . .
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
Articles included here are:
The End of Factory Farming
A Spiritual Ecology of West Coast Rainforest
Following the Center - on the trail of Love
Visit:
Earth Vision
and
Insight21
Doorways for the 21st Century. . .
Posted by Josef Graf at 9/26/2008 10 comments: Links to this post
Labels: eco-renaissance, environment, nature, spiritual ecology
May 9, 2008
Insight21 - Answers for the 21st Century
The sister site for Earth Vision is Insight21 - a newly launched initiative that presents answers to a wide spectrum of social and spiritual issues.
Visitor input is encouraged and download-able articles can be accessed on the download page - for both Insight21 and Earth Vision articles.
Visit Insight21
And feel free to input your feedback here.
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
Visitor input is encouraged and download-able articles can be accessed on the download page - for both Insight21 and Earth Vision articles.
Visit Insight21
And feel free to input your feedback here.
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
Posted by Josef Graf at 5/09/2008 1 comment: Links to this post
Mar 26, 2008
Encountering Nature Through the 12 Senses
To access the article, Encountering Nature Through the Twelve Senses, visit the Earth Vision site through the link, and respond through this blog, or email the author Josef Graf through his email on the EV site, and he will enter your comment.
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
Posted by Josef Graf at 3/26/2008 3 comments: Links to this post
Dec 13, 2007
The Earth Vision Project
The Earth Vision site came online in January 2007, with a primary focus of spiritual ecology, the interweave of nature and soul. So far, five books are accessible, with excerpts to peruse, a new environmental issue is addressed each season, and new features are evolving as new doorways and opportunities proceed.
For more information visit the site:
EARTH VISION
And feel free to post a comment here.
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
For more information visit the site:
EARTH VISION
And feel free to post a comment here.
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
Posted by Josef Graf at 12/13/2007 4 comments: Links to this post
Labels: articles, books, environment, nature, spiritual ecology
The Return of Bison and Wolf - instigating North America's eco-renaissance
The Return of Bison and Wolf is a visionary call for the re-mapping of Great Plains’ ecology. In response to environmental degradation of the region, Earth Vision promotes a progressive replacement for the debased cattle industry, in tandem with a seed-point strategy for the eco-renaissance of North America.To access this issue, go to the Current Environmental Issues page of the Earth Vision project:
Earth Vision Current Issues
And feel free to post a comment here.
(or - if you prefer not to have to sign in, you can email me and I will post for you -
jgev at ymail dot com)
Posted by Josef Graf at 12/13/2007 5 comments: Links to this post
Labels: bison, eco-renaissance, nature, spiritual ecology, wolf
Subscribe to: Posts (Atom)