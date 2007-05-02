Why the Bees are Dying

Unlike the raft of reports released to date on the issue, Earth Vision exposes the cause of the disappearing honeybees - humanity’s excessively manipulative beekeeping, as well as the spiritual ecology needed to resolve the issue, as indicated by Rudolf Steiner.To access this, and other Current Environmental Issues of the Earth Vision project, go to the Current Issues page:
Bees are the first domesticated animal according to Rudolf Steiner. Read his book on "Bees" for a wealth of other information. My review of it is here: http://www.doyletics.com/arj/beesrvw.htmReplyDelete
Also read his book Harmony of Creative Word to find out how elementals work in the ecology. How pollination does not create fertile seeds, only the Earth can do that. That book's review can be found here: http://www.doyletics.com/arj/harmonyo.htm
A note from a friend of the bees:ReplyDelete
"Thank you for your message and the links to articles about the bee deaths. I will add them to the information I am accumulating on this issue which will continue to be reported in Bee Craft for the interest of our readers.
Kind regards
I received the following message from a private beekeeper:ReplyDelete
"While Steiner's writings are deep and romantic, you must remember he was years ahead of varroa, SHB,.and now CCD. He would have reeled along with the rest of the world to keep them alive with the advent of these problems.
Do you yourself keep bees? If not it is very unfair to blame beekeepers and their "practices" with no base of knowledge. I know many fine beekeepers who go to extreme lengths to keep healthy chemical free hives and still find piles of dead bees outside hives where some farmer dusted his crop. It's not a beekeeper problem, it's an agricultural issue. Beekeepers are not the enemy - we of all people respect God's little miracles and spend more hours and expense caring for them than our little honey crop will cover. If you wish to point fingers take a hard look at Monsano. My bet is that pollen from pest resistant crops will be a huge factor."
And here was my response:
Yes, the GM crop situation is a definite red flag.
Otherwise, if you as a beekeeper are conducting your process in a non-artificial way, plus endeavoring to gain as much understanding of the nature of bees (and all that huge subject entails!) - then it isn't your issue to deal with (at least not as far as your own practice goes).
In point of fact, I am not a beekeeper, and I am not an authority on the bee issue. My function is as a conduit to draw players into the rather deep pool of spiritual ecology understanding that stands in arenas like Steiner, and such.
So, what remains or relevance, is to delve into those indications as given, and come away with an ever-deepening perspective on the issue.
We need to work together.
Insofar as the material serves to help, please be free to use it, otherwise I guess it's of no use to you.
Wishing all beekeepers the best in the face of this growing issue,
For a reasoned and researched answer to this particular situtation, please see the Honey Bee Colony Collapse Disorder Working Group site at http://www.ento.psu.edu/MAAREC/FAQ/FAQCCD.pdfReplyDelete
The latest indications suggest that beekeepers will have to start over with a fresh approach, using non-interference and organic methods of api-culture.ReplyDelete
on May 24, 2007 -ReplyDelete
Dear Josef,
I am very excited to see your article about the bees and your website. It is fascinating to read about Steiner and the bees, I have been reading about Steiner recently , (our son also attends a Waldorf school half the year in Mexico) we have been wanting to incorporate more about his teachings into the OCA website so it is great to know about you and your site.
We would love to post your article with the link to your site for more information, we now have 30,000 to 40,000 people a day visiting the homepage and we would also post it to a section on the bee disappearances which is getting heavy traffic. It would be great to get people thinking about this on such a deep level.
In appreciation of your important work,
on May 25, 2007 -ReplyDelete
We might be interested in running this as part of our weekly newsletter, Our Planet. It's unpaid, but great exposure. Please see the info below & let me know if you're interested. Thanks! Brita B.
The commentaries appear on the homepage of our website, and are included in a newsletter sent free via e-mail to tens of thousands of interested people from around the nation. We’re looking for lively essays on your environmental mission, your latest environmental endeavors, or thoughts on nature, and welcome first-person accounts. A length of 1,500 to 2,000 words is preferable, and accompanying photographs and contact information are welcome. We do not pay for “Our Planet” submissions, but the column would make a good forum to talk about the work you do and reach a new audience.
You can check it out online here: http://www.emagazine.com/news/archives.php?current
Dec 12, 2007ReplyDelete
Dear Josef,
Thanks for sending along the link to the Bees article you put together.
That is the best summary I've seen put together on the subject.
I hope you know about the benefits to older people of eating honey. The goal of biblical people was a "Land filled with milk and honey". Why?
Milk is the perfect food for babies and small children and honey the perfect for older people. Full of constructive forces to keep people healthy and yet so few people today eat it. We drink coffee and by using honey as sweetener, we get all the good stuff every day.
keep up the great work,
warm regards,
P. S. May I quote extensively from your page on Bison and Bees for my
next Digest? I'll provide a link to the page also.
P. P. S. Recommend you read the Anastasia Ringing Cedars books, 1 to 6 ASAP. She offers solutions for the problems you pose, simple ones that are already being implemented on a large scale in Russia. I have reviewed all six, so you can start there, but I think you'll want to read the books yourself.
Re comments from private beekeeper: "While Steiner's writings are deep and romantic, you must remember he was years ahead of varroa, SHB,.and now CCD. He would have reeled along with the rest of the world to keep them alive with the advent of these problems."ReplyDelete
Steiner was years ahead of anyone in predicting such problems as you mention, 80 years or so. He stated simply how to avoid them, and people have ignored him, up until now.
Anastasia is alive today and explains how everyone can grow their food and create a natural beehive that the bees will love. A honey-grower for personal consumption, not a mass-production beekeeper.
She has already changed the way 90% of the vegetables are grown in the whole country of Russia --- they are grown by dachniks who have small plots of land on which they grow their own vegetables for personal consumption, leaving their apartments in the city for their dachas on the weekend.
Plants adjust to the needs of the person who plants and cultivate them. They are able to do this because they have transposable genes which are modified by the toxins in the gardener's body so that the resultant produce will help eliminate what caused the toxins in the first place. This is real human engineering, custom produce for one human, one family, not some massive scale genetic engineering hybridized solution for all, like Monsanto. Guess which one works better and has NO deleterious side-effects?
Steiner explained how to stop Mad Cow disease over 80 years ago: STOP FEEDING CATTLE ANIMAL PRODUCTS. Yet you'll find bone meal in some "scientifically-engineered" cattle feed and Mad Cow disease still exists.
Add to "deep and romantic" the words "and true."
in freedom and light,
P. S. For quick insight into Ana-Sta-CEE-a's work in Russia, read my review here: http://www.doyletics.com/arj/anasta01.htm
